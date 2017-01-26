(VIDEO) Time Inc's Viant Buys Mobile DSP Adelphic in Big Ad Tech Expansion Move
Last year, Time Inc bought itself in to the ad-tech ecosystem, by acquiring ad data outfit Viant . Now Viant is making an acquisition of its own.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waltham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DCR official forced out
|18 min
|NAALCP
|4
|The This Old House Hour
|Jan 27
|clairehast123
|2
|Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ...
|Jan 27
|kuda
|143
|'Every Minute Counts' in drive to find Alzheime...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Jan 26
|Carol white
|11
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|6
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|Jan 12
|spytheweb
|6
Find what you want!
Search Waltham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC