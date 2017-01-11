Verizon completes NG-PON2 technology trial, signals next FTTP move

Verizon has wrapped its first interoperability trial of NG-PON2 technology at its Verizon Labs location in Waltham, Massachusetts, signaling the next step of its fiber to the premises strategy. During the trial, Verizon demonstrated that equipment from different vendors on each end of a single fiber-one on the service provider's endpoint and that the customer premises-can deliver service without any end-user impact.

