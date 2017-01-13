The overhead gantries on the Mass. Pi...

The overhead gantries on the Mass. Pike in Newton.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Boston.com

When the state Department of Transportation announced the new toll rates on the Massachusetts Turnpike , drivers seemed to be getting a good deal. Two-thirds of trips on the highway would cost the same or less, officials said, and the move to all-electronic tolling would be largely "revenue-neutral."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waltham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ... 2 hr UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 131
News Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th... Jan 21 The Worlds Bigges... 6
News Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai... Jan 12 spytheweb 6
News Senator wants law mandating prez candidate tax ... Jan 7 Max 1
Local Politics Do you approve of David Maher as ? Dec '16 Zachary Barneson 1
American Publishing corp (Nov '10) Dec '16 frank 5
News Dorchester's - Keeper of the Clock' makes sure ... Dec '16 red dawn 2
See all Waltham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waltham Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Middlesex County was issued at January 24 at 3:52AM EST

Waltham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waltham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Waltham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,746 • Total comments across all topics: 278,200,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC