School bus rolled over on Rt. 128 in Waltham; 22 students on board
State police say 10 middle school-age students suffered minor injuries when their school bus rolled onto its side just WALTHAM, Mass. - A school bus rolled over and went off the highway on Route 128/I-95 southbound in Waltham early Wednesday afternoon.
