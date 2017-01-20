Robert W. MacMillan, 84, of Hudson
Robert W. MacMillan passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 at the age of 84, with his family by his side. Formerly of Belmont and Waltham, and residing in Hudson since 1965, he was the son of Robert W. MacMillan Sr. and Alice MacMillan, both deceased.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waltham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ...
|1 hr
|Frogface Kate
|118
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|Jan 12
|spytheweb
|6
|Senator wants law mandating prez candidate tax ...
|Jan 7
|Max
|1
|Do you approve of David Maher as ?
|Dec '16
|Zachary Barneson
|1
|American Publishing corp (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|frank
|5
|Dorchester's - Keeper of the Clock' makes sure ...
|Dec '16
|red dawn
|2
|Review: Allergy Associates - Chi S Wang MD (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Cas
|56
Find what you want!
Search Waltham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC