Robert W. MacMillan, 84, of Hudson

Robert W. MacMillan passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 at the age of 84, with his family by his side. Formerly of Belmont and Waltham, and residing in Hudson since 1965, he was the son of Robert W. MacMillan Sr. and Alice MacMillan, both deceased.

