Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston Will Have a British Invasion...

Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston will take audiences on a musical journey across the pond and back when The Cast of Beatlemania takes the stage for a live concert on Sunday, February 19 at 2:00 pm. Sing along to classic tracks of the Beatles in a rock 'n roll flashback to the time of the British Invasion.

