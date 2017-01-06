Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston Will Have a British Invasion...
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston will take audiences on a musical journey across the pond and back when The Cast of Beatlemania takes the stage for a live concert on Sunday, February 19 at 2:00 pm. Sing along to classic tracks of the Beatles in a rock 'n roll flashback to the time of the British Invasion.
