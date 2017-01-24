Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston to Present a Little Bit of Ireland
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston will present "A Little Bit of Ireland" -- a feast of Irish music, folk dancing, and light-hearted comic blarney - for three performances only during St. Patrick's Day weekend, March 11-12th, 2017. This annual musical celebration of St. Patrick's Day, conceived and directed by Reagle's producing artistic director Bob Eagle , is a heartfelt homage to the Emerald Isle featuring a pinch of Irish tenors, a touch of Riverdance and a rousing visit to an Irish pub.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Waltham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ...
|29 min
|Tyrannosaurus Rex
|167
|The This Old House Hour
|Jan 27
|clairehast123
|2
|'Every Minute Counts' in drive to find Alzheime...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Jan 26
|Carol white
|11
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|6
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|Jan 12
|spytheweb
|6
|Senator wants law mandating prez candidate tax ...
|Jan 7
|Max
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waltham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC