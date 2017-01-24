Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Bosto...

Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston to Present a Little Bit of Ireland

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston will present "A Little Bit of Ireland" -- a feast of Irish music, folk dancing, and light-hearted comic blarney - for three performances only during St. Patrick's Day weekend, March 11-12th, 2017. This annual musical celebration of St. Patrick's Day, conceived and directed by Reagle's producing artistic director Bob Eagle , is a heartfelt homage to the Emerald Isle featuring a pinch of Irish tenors, a touch of Riverdance and a rousing visit to an Irish pub.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waltham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ... 29 min Tyrannosaurus Rex 167
News The This Old House Hour Jan 27 clairehast123 2
News 'Every Minute Counts' in drive to find Alzheime... Jan 27 Justin 1
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10) Jan 26 Carol white 11
News Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th... Jan 21 The Worlds Bigges... 6
News Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai... Jan 12 spytheweb 6
News Senator wants law mandating prez candidate tax ... Jan 7 Max 1
See all Waltham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waltham Forum Now

Waltham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waltham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Waltham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,176 • Total comments across all topics: 278,525,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC