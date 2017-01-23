Raytheon won't try to build jet; project was to be in Meridian
Associated PressRaytheon Co. said Wednesday that it and a partner are backing out of competition to build a U.S. Air Force training jet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mississippi Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waltham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ...
|8 hr
|The gremlin
|136
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|6
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|Jan 12
|spytheweb
|6
|Senator wants law mandating prez candidate tax ...
|Jan 7
|Max
|1
|Do you approve of David Maher as ?
|Dec '16
|Zachary Barneson
|1
|American Publishing corp (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|frank
|5
|Dorchester's - Keeper of the Clock' makes sure ...
|Dec '16
|red dawn
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waltham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC