Preserve, UrthPact to make recycled plastic cutlery
Preserve, a consumer products company based in Waltham, Massachusetts, is partnering with renewable plastics manufacturer UrthPact LLC, Leominster. Massachusetts, to provide a new line of single use plastic cutlery that will be made from recycled plastic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waltham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ...
|2 hr
|LOCK
|23
|Senator wants law mandating prez candidate tax ...
|Jan 7
|Max
|1
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|Jan 2
|Wildchild
|5
|Do you approve of David Maher as ?
|Dec 20
|Zachary Barneson
|1
|American Publishing corp (Nov '10)
|Dec 15
|frank
|5
|Dorchester's - Keeper of the Clock' makes sure ...
|Dec 10
|red dawn
|2
|Review: Allergy Associates - Chi S Wang MD (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Cas
|56
Find what you want!
Search Waltham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC