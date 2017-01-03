Preserve, UrthPact to make recycled p...

Preserve, UrthPact to make recycled plastic cutlery

Tuesday Jan 3

Preserve, a consumer products company based in Waltham, Massachusetts, is partnering with renewable plastics manufacturer UrthPact LLC, Leominster. Massachusetts, to provide a new line of single use plastic cutlery that will be made from recycled plastic.

