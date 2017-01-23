Pickup driver cited in crash that sent Sudbury school bus veering off I-95

The State Police have cited the driver of a pickup truck that veered into a school bus full of students on I-95 earlier this month, causing the bus to crash through the guardrail and tip onto its side, officials said Monday. Scott D. Rossi, a 29-year-old from Belmont, was driving his leased 2016 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Interstate 95 that afternoon when he "crossed multiple lanes of the busy highway at highway speed, moving left to right without taking proper precautions to check if there was a vehicle to his right," the State Police said in a statement .

