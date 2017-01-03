Molder and recycler team up to make recycled plastic cutlery

An environmentally conscious injection molder and a long-standing name in plastics recycling are joining forces to help keep disposable cutlery from, well, being disposed. UrthPact LLC of Leominster, Mass., and Preserve of Waltham, Mass., are launching what they call a new line of environmentally friendly single-use cutlery for use at in-store cafes at a major, but unnamed organic grocery store chain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.