Molder and recycler team up to make r...

Molder and recycler team up to make recycled plastic cutlery

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Plastics News

An environmentally conscious injection molder and a long-standing name in plastics recycling are joining forces to help keep disposable cutlery from, well, being disposed. UrthPact LLC of Leominster, Mass., and Preserve of Waltham, Mass., are launching what they call a new line of environmentally friendly single-use cutlery for use at in-store cafes at a major, but unnamed organic grocery store chain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waltham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai... Mon Wildchild 5
Local Politics Do you approve of David Maher as ? Dec 20 Zachary Barneson 1
American Publishing corp (Nov '10) Dec 15 frank 5
News Dorchester's - Keeper of the Clock' makes sure ... Dec 10 red dawn 2
Review: Allergy Associates - Chi S Wang MD (Jun '09) Dec '16 Cas 56
News Jill Stein seeks recount in Wisconsin, Michigan... Dec '16 Twang 3
Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson Nov '16 Defektor 1
See all Waltham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waltham Forum Now

Waltham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waltham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

Waltham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,751 • Total comments across all topics: 277,632,345

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC