Massachusetts State Police Students injured after school bus crashes in Waltham

A school bus rolled over a guardrail Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 95 in Waltham while carrying students from Ephraim Curtis Middle School in Sudbury, according to State Police. All 22 children aboard are being taken to hospitals, 10 with minor injuries and 12 as a precautionary measure, State Police said.

