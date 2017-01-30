Massachusetts Life Sciences Center Announces Launch Of Massachusetts Ramp-Up Program
MassRamp will provide state grant funding to leverage federal SBIR/STTR innovation grants for early-stage companies Waltham, MA - The Massachusetts Life Sciences Center announced today the launch of the Massachusetts Ramp-Up Program , a new program that will provide grant funding to promising early-stage life sciences companies. The program will provide supplemental grant funding, on a competitive basis, to companies that have been awarded Small Business Innovation Research or Small Business Technology Transfer Phase I grants or contracts from federal agencies.
Read more at BioSpace.
