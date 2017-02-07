IAB Chair Jim Norton Wants To Clean Up Fakes And Frauds
The ad-tech sector must do more to clamp down on a wave of "fake news" and ad fraud that is threatening both publishers and advertisers. "This authenticated supply chain has been a real challenge in our industry, causing a proliferation of fake news and fraud," Norton tells Beet.TV in this video interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beet.TV.
Add your comments below
Waltham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|phatic sad warren
|1 hr
|William Wallace
|2
|Dog poop has 'bright' side (Sep '10)
|11 hr
|Bright Phart
|7
|Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ...
|Tue
|Well Well
|165
|The This Old House Hour
|Jan 27
|clairehast123
|2
|'Every Minute Counts' in drive to find Alzheime...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Jan 26
|Carol white
|11
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Waltham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC