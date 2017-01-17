Former Accenture Partner Tappen Takes Helm At Strategic Services...
NWN President and Chief Operating Officer Skip Tappen, who has helped shape the services culture at the CRN Solution Provider 500 powerhouse for the past dozen years, has been promoted to CEO. Tappen, who before joining NWN spent 14 years as a consultant and partner at Accenture, takes the top job as NWN, No.
