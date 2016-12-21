EarlySense Partners With To Provide T...

EarlySense Partners With To Provide Telehealth Services Powered By Smart Sensors

2 hrs ago

EarlySense users can access doctors through American Well's consumer telehealth service for help with sleep and overall health RAMAT GAN, Israel, January 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- EarlySense, the market leader in contact-free continuous monitoring solutions, announced today a new partnership with American Well, the nation's leading telehealth technology company. The partnership will leverage EarlySense's clinically-proven continuous monitoring and Amwell, American Well's consumer telehealth service, connecting users with clinical experts at the click of a button.

