EarlySense Partners With To Provide Telehealth Services Powered By Smart Sensors

EarlySense users can access doctors through American Well's consumer telehealth service for help with sleep and overall health RAMAT GAN, Israel, January 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- EarlySense, the market leader in contact-free continuous monitoring solutions, announced today a new partnership with American Well, the nation's leading telehealth technology company. The partnership will leverage EarlySense's clinically-proven continuous monitoring and Amwell, American Well's consumer telehealth service, connecting users with clinical experts at the click of a button.

