CYS Investments, Inc. (CYS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, "CYS Investments, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in residential mortgage pass-through securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae. CYS Investments, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.