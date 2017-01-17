Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (CVRS) Upgraded to "Hold" by Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. is involved in designing, manufacturing and selling precision vascular robotic-assisted systems for interventional vascular procedures. The Company's product includes CorPath 200 system a vascular robotic system which provide stent placement in percutaneous coronary intervention procedures.
