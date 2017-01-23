Conjur and Shadow-Soft Form Partnership to Deliver Trust Management for Cloud Applications
Shadow-Soft will provide and integrate Conjur's trust management software solution for existing clients and new customers to add stronger, more scalable security capabilities as they migrate to the cloud. As DevOps and cloud infrastructure deployments mature, the applications they host become more important and the threats facing their security become more acute.
