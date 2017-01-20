Business leaders: Mass. is well-positioned to 'withstand the winds of change'
Massachusetts may not be in the best graces of the incoming presidential administration, but progressives in the state would do well not to make things worse than they already are, according to business leaders at a gathering Friday morning of 300 or so professionals and policy officials from across the commonwealth in Waltham.
Waltham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ...
|1 hr
|Dee Dee Dee
|115
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|Jan 12
|spytheweb
|6
|Senator wants law mandating prez candidate tax ...
|Jan 7
|Max
|1
|Do you approve of David Maher as ?
|Dec '16
|Zachary Barneson
|1
|American Publishing corp (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|frank
|5
|Dorchester's - Keeper of the Clock' makes sure ...
|Dec '16
|red dawn
|2
|Review: Allergy Associates - Chi S Wang MD (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Cas
|56
