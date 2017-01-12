APPeter- NARCAN
More than 50,000 people in Massachusetts are now trained in administering an overdose-reversing drug, according to a top public health official who said training in the life-saving treatment accelerated in the first half of last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Recorder.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waltham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ...
|2 hr
|freelancehobo
|83
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|22 hr
|spytheweb
|6
|Senator wants law mandating prez candidate tax ...
|Jan 7
|Max
|1
|Do you approve of David Maher as ?
|Dec 20
|Zachary Barneson
|1
|American Publishing corp (Nov '10)
|Dec 15
|frank
|5
|Dorchester's - Keeper of the Clock' makes sure ...
|Dec '16
|red dawn
|2
|Review: Allergy Associates - Chi S Wang MD (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Cas
|56
Find what you want!
Search Waltham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC