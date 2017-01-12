APPeter- NARCAN

APPeter- NARCAN

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Recorder

More than 50,000 people in Massachusetts are now trained in administering an overdose-reversing drug, according to a top public health official who said training in the life-saving treatment accelerated in the first half of last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waltham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ... 2 hr freelancehobo 83
News Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai... 22 hr spytheweb 6
News Senator wants law mandating prez candidate tax ... Jan 7 Max 1
Local Politics Do you approve of David Maher as ? Dec 20 Zachary Barneson 1
American Publishing corp (Nov '10) Dec 15 frank 5
News Dorchester's - Keeper of the Clock' makes sure ... Dec '16 red dawn 2
Review: Allergy Associates - Chi S Wang MD (Jun '09) Dec '16 Cas 56
See all Waltham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waltham Forum Now

Waltham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waltham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Waltham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,563 • Total comments across all topics: 277,882,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC