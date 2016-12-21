Pan Am Railways warns dispute with MB...

Pan Am Railways warns dispute with MBTA could derail Fitchburg Line service

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Boston.com

Officials with Pan Am Railways and Pan Am Southern, the freight railroad companies that own tracks the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority also uses for its Fitchburg commuter rail line, say a dispute over anti-collision technology could stop service on the line in 2019, if no resolution is reached. In a Dec. 20 letter to the MBTA, David Fink, president of Pan Am Railways, accused the agency of attempting to violate a 2014 agreement, which said the MBTA would extend Fitchburg service to Wachusett and Rudy Husband, a spokesman for Pan Am, said the company learned a few months ago that the MBTA might not honor the deal, even though the agency had already begun running additional trains to Wachusett, the final stop in Fitchburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waltham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai... Jan 2 Wildchild 5
Local Politics Do you approve of David Maher as ? Dec 20 Zachary Barneson 1
American Publishing corp (Nov '10) Dec 15 frank 5
News Dorchester's - Keeper of the Clock' makes sure ... Dec 10 red dawn 2
Review: Allergy Associates - Chi S Wang MD (Jun '09) Dec '16 Cas 56
News Jill Stein seeks recount in Wisconsin, Michigan... Dec '16 Twang 3
Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson Nov '16 Defektor 1
See all Waltham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waltham Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Middlesex County was issued at January 06 at 10:54PM EST

Waltham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waltham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Waltham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,073 • Total comments across all topics: 277,672,352

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC