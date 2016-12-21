Pan Am Railways warns dispute with MBTA could derail Fitchburg Line service

Officials with Pan Am Railways and Pan Am Southern, the freight railroad companies that own tracks the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority also uses for its Fitchburg commuter rail line, say a dispute over anti-collision technology could stop service on the line in 2019, if no resolution is reached. In a Dec. 20 letter to the MBTA, David Fink, president of Pan Am Railways, accused the agency of attempting to violate a 2014 agreement, which said the MBTA would extend Fitchburg service to Wachusett and Rudy Husband, a spokesman for Pan Am, said the company learned a few months ago that the MBTA might not honor the deal, even though the agency had already begun running additional trains to Wachusett, the final stop in Fitchburg.

