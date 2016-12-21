Minerva Neurosciences' Clinical Data Featured at The American College ...
Oral presentation highlights specific improvements in negative symptoms and cognition observed in schizophrenic patients treated with MIN-101 in Phase IIB trial / EIN News / -- WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 05, 2016 -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system disorders, today announced data presentations at the 55th Annual Meeting of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology , December 4-8, 2016. Conclusions from these data analyses are summarized below. The posters will be available following the completion of the last of these presentations at the ACNP meeting at http://ir.minervaneurosciences.com/events.cfm .
