Minerva Neurosciences' Clinical Data ...

Minerva Neurosciences' Clinical Data Featured at The American College ...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 5 Read more: World News Report

Oral presentation highlights specific improvements in negative symptoms and cognition observed in schizophrenic patients treated with MIN-101 in Phase IIB trial / EIN News / -- WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 05, 2016 -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system disorders, today announced data presentations at the 55th Annual Meeting of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology , December 4-8, 2016.  Conclusions from these data analyses are summarized below.  The posters will be available following the completion of the last of these presentations at the ACNP meeting at http://ir.minervaneurosciences.com/events.cfm .

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waltham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of David Maher as ? Dec 20 Zachary Barneson 1
American Publishing corp (Nov '10) Dec 15 frank 5
News Dorchester's - Keeper of the Clock' makes sure ... Dec 10 red dawn 2
Review: Allergy Associates - Chi S Wang MD (Jun '09) Dec 5 Cas 56
News Jill Stein seeks recount in Wisconsin, Michigan... Dec 1 Twang 3
Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson Nov '16 Defektor 1
Michael Sullivan age 52 with one leg Nov '16 Titi66 3
See all Waltham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waltham Forum Now

Waltham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waltham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Waltham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,629 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,889

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC