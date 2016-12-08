Mass. shoe companies get a boost from...

Mass. shoe companies get a boost from bill requiring Pentagon to buy American

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Boston.com

The two Massachusetts shoe companies received a boost on Thursday when the US Senate approved a broad defense bill that includes language compelling the Pentagon to buy American-made athletic shoes for military recruits. The bill represents a long-sought victory for Boston's New Balance, which has lobbied in the past several years for the measure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waltham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai... 20 hr Wildchild 5
Local Politics Do you approve of David Maher as ? Dec 20 Zachary Barneson 1
American Publishing corp (Nov '10) Dec 15 frank 5
News Dorchester's - Keeper of the Clock' makes sure ... Dec 10 red dawn 2
Review: Allergy Associates - Chi S Wang MD (Jun '09) Dec 5 Cas 56
News Jill Stein seeks recount in Wisconsin, Michigan... Dec '16 Twang 3
Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson Nov '16 Defektor 1
See all Waltham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waltham Forum Now

Waltham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waltham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Waltham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,720 • Total comments across all topics: 277,573,801

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC