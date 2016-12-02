John Hilliard for the Boston Globe Should Waltham build its new high school at a religious retreat?

City officials are poised to offer up to $18 million for the site of a religious center to build a new Waltham High School, but some residents who use the retreat are calling on them to leave the property alone. Mayor Jeannette McCarthy says she is negotiating a deal to purchase nearly 50 acres of land owned by the Stigmatine Fathers on Lexington Street, with the hopes that it will become the future home of a new high school.

