Failure in late clinical trial pummels Proteon Therapeutics stock
Proteon Therapeutics Inc.'s stock plummeted more than 70 percent Tuesday after the drug development company announced that a Phase III trial for a chronic kidney disease treatment failed to meet its primary goal.
