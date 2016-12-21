Arsanis Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For ASN100 For The...
WALTHAM, Mass. & VIENNA-- --Arsanis, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted monoclonal antibodies for pre-emptive and post-infection treatment of serious infectious diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation to ASN100 for the prevention of Staphylococcus aureus pneumonia in mechanically ventilated patients who are at high risk for S. aureus pneumonia.
