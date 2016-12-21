Salvation Army red kettles brimming w...

Salvation Army red kettles brimming with sparkling donations

Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

A wave of generosity that began in 2014 with the donations of wedding rings is continuing this holiday season. New donations of diamond rings have been made recently in red kettles in Waltham and Northbridge.  Last week, an anonymous benefactor dropped a diamond ring into a red kettle outside a Market Basket grocery store in Waltham.

