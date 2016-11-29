LPL Financial Welcomes Integrated Financial Partners

Leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker/dealer LPL Financial LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. , today announced that Integrated Financial Partners , an independent financial advisory firm with 135 financial advisors, has joined LPL Financial's broker/dealer and hybrid registered investment advisor custodial platforms. IFP reported that, based on prior business, its advisors served approximately $4 billion of brokerage and advisory client assets*, as of December 2015.

