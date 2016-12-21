5 Ways to Make the 10 Years Before Re...

5 Ways to Make the 10 Years Before Retirement Count

In an ideal world, retirement savings goals are balanced by the 30 years or more savers have to meet them. But in the real world, many people find themselves knocking on retirement's door with little stashed away: Households with members ages 56 to 61 have a median retirement savings of just $17,000, according to an Economic Policy Institute analysis of 2013 Survey of Consumer Finances data.

