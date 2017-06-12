With 132 killed, death toll surges on...

With 132 killed, death toll surges on Connecticut roads

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: News Times

A fatal accident on I-91 Thursday afternoon pushed Connecticut's death toll on the roads to 132 this year. Billy Rubendunst , 32, of Clinton, was killed after he lost control of a 2015 Mazda 3 touring car and slammed head-on into a tree in Wallingford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wallingford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to town Jun 6 Laura 1
News 'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08) May 29 Wildbird 46
Job Opening for a Part-Time Bookkeeper / Accoun... May '17 NatalieDavis01 1
Lawn care May '17 Alicia 1
News The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08) May '17 Wally 43
News FBI at Carabetta Office Building on Center and ... (Jun '11) May '17 Efrain Gonzalez 22
Southwick & Meister (Mar '13) Apr '17 Unhappy Worker 3
See all Wallingford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wallingford Forum Now

Wallingford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wallingford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Wallingford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,336 • Total comments across all topics: 281,835,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC