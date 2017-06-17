Wallingford Police arrest woman after striking pedestrians, vehicles...
According to police, 24-year-old, Shelby Coughlin, struck a pedestrian at just before midnight and tried to leave the scene. They say she continued driving, striking another pedestrian that was attempting to have her stop her vehicle after striking the first pedestrian.
