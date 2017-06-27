Wallingford man pleads guilty to bitc...

Wallingford man pleads guilty to bitcoin phishing scheme

Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: WTNH

Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced on Tuesday that a Wallingford man pled guilty in Hartford federal court to fraud and money laundering offenses in connection with a scheme to steal bitcoins in an online phishing scheme. Through an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the case being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Neeraj N. Patel, it was reported through court documents and statements made in court that Richo engaged in an online phishing scheme to steal bitcoins from individuals on the dark web.

