Wallingford man pleads guilty to bitcoin phishing scheme
Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced on Tuesday that a Wallingford man pled guilty in Hartford federal court to fraud and money laundering offenses in connection with a scheme to steal bitcoins in an online phishing scheme. Through an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the case being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Neeraj N. Patel, it was reported through court documents and statements made in court that Richo engaged in an online phishing scheme to steal bitcoins from individuals on the dark web.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
Wallingford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sirens in Cheshire
|Jun 29
|chesh06410
|1
|Moving to town
|Jun 6
|Laura
|1
|'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08)
|May '17
|Wildbird
|46
|Job Opening for a Part-Time Bookkeeper / Accoun...
|May '17
|NatalieDavis01
|1
|Lawn care
|May '17
|Alicia
|1
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May '17
|Wally
|43
|FBI at Carabetta Office Building on Center and ... (Jun '11)
|May '17
|Efrain Gonzalez
|22
Find what you want!
Search Wallingford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC