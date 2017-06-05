Wallingford Businesses Brace for Hit ...

Wallingford Businesses Brace for Hit During Construction

The Route 150 Bridge, between Main Street and South Broad Street, will be closed to traffic beginning June 5 at 7 a.m. and continue through Sunday, June 25 at 7 a.m. The Route 150 Bridge, between Main Street and South Broad Street, will be closed to traffic beginning June 5 at 7 a.m. and continue through Sunday, June 25 at 7 a.m. The work being done includes installation and repairs of supporting bridge structures, such as retaining walls and joins, as well as preparation of the rail bed for the new track. Frenchy's Auto Repair really felt the pain then, especially from those coming to get emissions tests.

