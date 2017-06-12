The Hofners will be among 20 bands pe...

Sunday Jun 4

The Hofners will be among 20 bands performing at the "Fab 4 Music Festival" at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford on Saturday, June 10. The Hofners will be among 20 bands performing at the "Fab 4 Music Festival" at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford on Saturday, June 10. The festival, taking place at the Toyota Oakdale Theater , features memorabilia vendors, food trucks and 20 tribute bands, including Mystery Tour, Penny Lane and The Hofners. Drummer Mike "Ringo" Streeto, who founded the Hofners, shared more via email.

