State Police: Motorcyclist Died After Trying To Stop On A Wet I-84
A 62-year-old Middletown man died after he tried to stop his motorcycle on a wet, traffic-clogged highway in Cheshire Tuesday, state police said. Charles Harold Tuscano of Plaza Drive was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury after the crash, which happened about 4:45 p.m. on I-84 east, they said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Wallingford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sirens in Cheshire
|Jun 29
|chesh06410
|1
|Moving to town
|Jun 6
|Laura
|1
|'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08)
|May '17
|Wildbird
|46
|Job Opening for a Part-Time Bookkeeper / Accoun...
|May '17
|NatalieDavis01
|1
|Lawn care
|May '17
|Alicia
|1
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May '17
|Wally
|43
|FBI at Carabetta Office Building on Center and ... (Jun '11)
|May '17
|Efrain Gonzalez
|22
Find what you want!
Search Wallingford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC