School hosts private graduation for bullied student
One school system went above and beyond for a bullied Connecticut student to make sure she would not miss out on graduation day. Torcello, who is on the autism spectrum, says years of bullying by her peers made her feel "worthless" and she didn't feel comfortable being near them at graduation.
