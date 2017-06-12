School holds private diploma ceremony...

School holds private diploma ceremony for bullied senior

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

A Connecticut high school arranged for a private graduation ceremony for one of its seniors who suffered from bullying at the hands of her classmates. Mackenzie Torcello, a student in Lyman Hall High School's Class of 2017, will not be participating in commencement ceremonies on Friday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wallingford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to town Jun 6 Laura 1
News 'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08) May 29 Wildbird 46
Job Opening for a Part-Time Bookkeeper / Accoun... May 17 NatalieDavis01 1
Lawn care May 17 Alicia 1
News The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08) May '17 Wally 43
News FBI at Carabetta Office Building on Center and ... (Jun '11) May '17 Efrain Gonzalez 22
Southwick & Meister (Mar '13) Apr '17 Unhappy Worker 3
See all Wallingford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wallingford Forum Now

Wallingford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wallingford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Wallingford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,253 • Total comments across all topics: 281,800,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC