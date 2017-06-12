School holds private diploma ceremony for bullied senior
A Connecticut high school arranged for a private graduation ceremony for one of its seniors who suffered from bullying at the hands of her classmates. Mackenzie Torcello, a student in Lyman Hall High School's Class of 2017, will not be participating in commencement ceremonies on Friday evening.
