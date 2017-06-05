Police: Defense attorney caught buyin...

Police: Defense attorney caught buying heroin from ex-client

1 hr ago

Police in Connecticut say a criminal defense attorney was arrested after he was seen purchasing heroin from a former client. Police say detectives on Tuesday witnessed a transaction between attorney James McCann and Heather McKee , a client he had previously represented, in Wallingford.

