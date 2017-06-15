Madison Road Named in Honor of Captain Andrew Michael Pedersen-Keel
In honor of the life and service of 28-year-old fallen soldier Army Captain Andrew Michael Pederson-Keel a stretch of Route 79 in Madison will soon be named after him. Captain Pedersen-Keel's parents are Madison residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
