Madison Road Named in Honor of Captain Andrew Michael Pedersen-Keel

In honor of the life and service of 28-year-old fallen soldier Army Captain Andrew Michael Pederson-Keel a stretch of Route 79 in Madison will soon be named after him. Captain Pedersen-Keel's parents are Madison residents.

