Eversource Invests Millions to Strengthen Natural Gas Distribution System in Wallingford Area

To further protect and strengthen the natural gas delivery system, Eversource is investing more than $14 million this year in a multi-phase resiliency project in Wallingford and two nearby communities. In addition to several other company initiatives, the Wallingford-to-Middletown project is another effort to ensure reliable service for Eversource gas customers in that area.

