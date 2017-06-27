Eversource Invests Millions to Strengthen Natural Gas Distribution System in Wallingford Area
To further protect and strengthen the natural gas delivery system, Eversource is investing more than $14 million this year in a multi-phase resiliency project in Wallingford and two nearby communities. In addition to several other company initiatives, the Wallingford-to-Middletown project is another effort to ensure reliable service for Eversource gas customers in that area.
