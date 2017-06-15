Dressed as Roman Centurion, longtime mayor announces for 18th term
One of Connecticut's longest serving mayors says he wants an 18th term. Despite the tough economic times the Republican Mayor of Wallingford says that at 70, he's still ready to contribute to the town and have some fun at the same time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
