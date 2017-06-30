Connecticut Students to Speak with NASA Astronauts on Space Station Press Release From: NASA HQ Posted: Friday, June 30, 2017 Students at the Wallingford Public Library in Wallingford, Connecticut, will speak with NASA astronauts living and working aboard the International Space Station at noon EDT on Thursday, July 6. The 20-minute, Earth-to-space call will air live on NASA

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.