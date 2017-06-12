Abandoned Pond House Grille To Be Dem...

Abandoned Pond House Grille To Be Demolished To Make Room For Chick-Fil-A Restaurant

Read more: The Hartford Courant

"Shops On Main," proposed by the Carpionato Group of Johnston, R.I., was recently unanimously approved by the town plan and zoning commission. The commission was the last step for the 27,568-square-foot development after more than a year in planning.

