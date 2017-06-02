5 people arrested for vandalism in Wallingford
Police say at approximately 5:14 a.m., they were dispatched to Alleghany Ludlum Steel on 80 Valley Street for reports of individuals vandalizing the interior of the building. When officers arrived, they saw several broken windows and several broken pieces of electronics.
