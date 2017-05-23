Wallingford PD: Suspected Identity Thief Stole More Than $100,000 In Jewelry
A drifter suspected of using the identity of a dead person to steal $100,000 worth of jewelry is wanted in two other states for similar thefts, police said. Anthony Ranko, also known as Anthony Spencer or Rocky Franco, 29, was arrested Monday by Wallingford police and charged with credit card fraud, second-degree forgery and criminal impersonation.
