Record Crowds Attend 21st Annual Paving Seminar at W.I. Clark's Wallingford HQ

Wednesday May 3

The W.I. Clark Company, headquartered in Wallingford, Conn., hosted a record turnout for its 21st annual paving seminar on March 30. The paving seminar is held each year to create awareness of the Hamm, Vogele, Wirtgen, Kleeman and Leeboy products available at W.I. Clark. The seminar not only educates the local contractors and municipalities on how to properly maintain and care for their machine, but it also teaches them about innovative technology that all the manufacturers continue to provide to maintain a cutting-edge reputation in the industry.

