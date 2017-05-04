Police: Statute of limitations means no charges in Choate abuse
Jaime Rivera in May 2009, after he was appointed assistant principal at Newtown High School in Newtown, Conn. Rivera, a Spanish teacher at the prestigious Choate Rosemary Hall boarding school was fired amid sexual assault allegations by two students in 1999 was able to continue his education career for the next 18 years at several other schools that weren't notified of the allegations, according to a new report.
