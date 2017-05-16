NTSB releases preliminary report on fatal Wallingford plane crash
The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on the Wallingford plane crash that killed a doctor and injured his son in April. The report reveals that 56-year-old Dr. Joseph Tomanelli , of Cheshire, was killed after his Piper PA-28180 crashed near the Meriden Markham Airport on April 24th.
