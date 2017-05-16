NTSB releases preliminary report on f...

NTSB releases preliminary report on fatal Wallingford plane crash

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: WWLP

WALLINGFORD, Conn. - The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on the Wallingford plane crash that killed a doctor and injured his son in April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wallingford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Job Opening for a Part-Time Bookkeeper / Accoun... Wed NatalieDavis01 1
Lawn care Wed Alicia 1
News The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08) May 9 Wally 43
News FBI at Carabetta Office Building on Center and ... (Jun '11) May 5 Efrain Gonzalez 22
Southwick & Meister (Mar '13) Apr 28 Unhappy Worker 3
News Sessions Woods In Burlington Has It All For Nat... (Oct '08) Apr 24 Jaalynn 7
News State child agency pulling wards from Durham sc... (May '07) Apr 18 Chastity Veasley 48
See all Wallingford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wallingford Forum Now

Wallingford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wallingford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. North Korea
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Wallingford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,171 • Total comments across all topics: 281,129,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC